Opinion: Barcelona can’t claim to be ‘more than a club’ if they sign Man United’s Mason Greenwood

Out of the glare of the Premier League spotlight, Man United’s on-loan star, Mason Greenwood is attempting to rebuild his football career at La Liga side, Getafe.

The 22-year-old has a reasonable enough return of three goals and four assists in his 17 games for the Spanish side, but it’s his all-round form that appears to have caught the attention of Barcelona scouts.

The Sun note that the Catalans have moved into pole position for his signature after receiving “overwhelmingly positive” reports on him.

It’s also reported by the outlet that Greenwood would consider a move to the Catalan giants a “dream.”

Whilst it appears that his footballing prowess has never been in question, his off-field decisions have led to major controversy on more than one occasion.

It’s true that everyone deserves a second chance and Greenwood was never charged with alleged sexual misdemeanours, however, there’s a reason why Man United don’t want him returning to the club despite his obvious talent on the pitch.

It’s with that in mind that Barcelona can’t really claim to be ‘more than a club’ any longer.

The club have dined out on that strap line since the late 1960s, suggesting that their values and certain business decisions – eg wearing Unicef on their shirts and paying the charity for the privilege – make them a little different to their contemporaries. Better somehow.

Signing Greenwood, 22, would make sense from a footballing perspective, but there are moral issues in play here, and the Catalans could expect to get a monumental backlash from their fans.