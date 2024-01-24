Roy Hodgson has one game to save his Crystal Palace job

Roy Hodgson may be 76 years of age but he’s certainly not one of football’s ‘dinosaurs.’

The Crystal Palace manager is incredibly well respected in the game, not least for his longevity in managing at the very top level for so long.

However, time may finally be catching up with the former England manager, after he was warned by owner Steve Parish that he has just one game left to save his job, per The Guardian (subscription required).

A humiliating 5-0 defeat against Arsenal last time out seems to be the straw that’s broken the camel’s back.

When Hodgson first came back to the club, it was because Patrick Vieira had gone almost three months without a win in the Premier League and the Eagles were dropping perilously close to the bottom three.

A series of wonderful performances and results soon made talk of relegation die down, however, now Hodgson finds himself in exactly the same position as his predecessor.

Palace have plummeted to 15th in the table and are just five points from the bottom three.

They play the improving but still rock-bottom Sheffield United in their next fixture, and failure to take all three points from that match is likely to see Parish, regrettably, wield the axe.