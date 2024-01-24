With Sir Jim Ratcliffe likely to be fully ratified as Man United’s new partial owner in the next few weeks, the club can set about moving things forward significantly on the footballing side.

Though it’s clearly a long-term project that INEOS will be undertaking at the Old Trafford outfit, their initial decisions appear to have won support in certain quarters.

An announcement that Omar Berrada was to become the club’s new Chief Executive Officer came out of the blue, and given that he was previously Man City’s Chief Football Operations Officer, the Red Devils rightly believe that they’ve scored a victory of sorts over their fiercest rivals.

Former Man United and England right-back, Gary Neville, now a well-respected pundit for Sky Sports, went as far as to suggest the hire represented the fact that United should now be considered as having a “serious football project,” per Sky Sports, something that they can’t claim to have had during the Glazer family reign to date.

Berrada’s hire is likely to be the first of many high-level appointments by Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he and his team seek to build the footballing side of Man United back up to acceptable levels for such a storied outfit.

They are clearly making the right first impression, and that’s hugely important in getting a long-suffering fan base on side.