Recently sacked Premier League manager a candidate to replace under pressure Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson is under pressure at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of Arsenal, who thumped five, with no reply, past them.

Consequently, 76-year-old Hodgson is facing an uncertain future and looks to be the next Premier League manager dismissed from their role.

And according to talkSPORT, another recently sacked manager could be in line to replace the former England boss.

Ex-Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was relieved of his duties at the City Ground in December and has not found work since.

However, that could be set to change with Palace owner Steve Parish holding a ‘long-standing interest’ in the 44-year-old.

Although Hodgson is expected to remain in charge for the Eagles’ home game against Sheffield United next Tuesday, there is mounting speculation another poor result will be enough to seal the veteran’s fate and probably end his 48-year-long career in management.