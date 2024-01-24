“This season will be the last” – 25-year-old wants to leave West Ham

West Ham could bid farewell to Nathan Trott before the end of the January transfer window.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the 25-year-old shot-stopper is a candidate to leave the Hammers before the end of the month.

Currently on loan with Danish Superliga club, the keeper’s future, which he reportedly sees outside of Denmark, remains hugely uncertain.

The Hammers’ academy graduate, who has failed to break into his side’s first-team following the continued faith David Moyes has shown in both Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola, has recently spoken about the future could have in store for him.

“I think this season will be my last at Vejle,’’ Trott told Tipsbladet.

“My focus is just to keep them up right now, and of course you never know what the future holds. But I think I’m ready for the next step now.

“I haven’t really thought about what will happen this summer yet. Of course, my loan agreement expires this summer, and my contract with West Ham also expires, but there is an option in my contract which gives West Ham the opportunity to extend the contract by two years.”

