Tottenham are keen to move for £50m striker being monitored by Man United and Arsenal

Tottenham are reportedly considering a move to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Serie A striker has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs across Europe after his brilliant form for Bologna.

Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin have already been signed by Spurs, who have also managed to let go of a few players who were surplus to requirements.

Spurs are still being linked with attacking players even after signing Werner.

The Premier League club are reportedly one of many teams considering a move to recruit Joshua Zirkzee, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The 22-year-old’s stellar performances at Bologna has drawn interest from teams like Arsenal and AC Milan.

Zirkzee has eight goals and four assists this season for Bologna in all competitions. The Dutchman, who left Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, has truly showed potential.

Zirkzee, a product of the Bayern and Feyenoord academies, was well-liked at Munich but eventually left to pursue regular first-team opportunities.

Manchester United are also tracking the gifted attacker, and Bologna are expected to demand roughly £50 million for him.

The Dutch striker is set to force a bidding war among some of the biggest clubs, most likely in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham hierarchy are supporting manager Ange Postecoglou in the transfer market as they feel he is the right man to take the club forward and build something special.

Spurs have done well after selling club captain and record goal-scorer Harry Kane, even without actually replacing him. They are likely to step into the market to replace him this year, most likely in the summer transfer window.