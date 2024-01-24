Tottenham have rejected an offer from Spanish giants for 27-year-old

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is being linked with a loan move to Barcelona.

The Spanish giants were showing strong interest in Spurs’ midfielder in the summer, and they have continued their pursued this month.

The pursuit by Barcelona is seen as an effort to secure a short-term solution in the midfield following the season-ending injury to Gavi.

The Independent reports that Barcelona submitted loan bids for both Lo Celso and Kalvin Phillips, but these were rejected by Tottenham and Manchester City, respectively.

Financial constraints have limited Barcelona’s budget, leading them to make what is described as a “low-ball offer” for Lo Celso.

However, Spurs rejected the offer, as they deemed the terms of the loan and the arrangement on wages to be ‘well short’ of what they want.

The attacking midfielder from Rosario has experienced reduced playing time, primarily due to injuries. But when he has played, he has put in impressive performances, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

While Spurs might consider allowing the player to leave, Barcelona’s low-ball offers have so far failed to persuade the club to entertain the possibility.