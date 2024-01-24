Tottenham midfielder expected to miss the game against Manchester City

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been ruled out of the FA Cup clash against Manchester City.

The 27-year-old sustained a hamstring injury during the FA Cup match against Burnley earlier this month, leading to his absence in the game against Manchester United.

There has been uncertainty surrounding the extent of his injury, and Evening Standard now reports that he is unlikely to participate in the crucial FA Cup tie against Pep Guardiola’s team.

The report suggests that although Lo Celso is nearing a return, he is aiming to be back for the Brentford game next week, highlighting the club’s cautious approach with the Argentine midfielder.

Lo Celso is perhaps having his best season as a Spurs player, despite the limited playing time. The injury to James Maddison has given him an opportunity to impress Ange, and he has not disappointed.

With two goals and two assists in 10 appearances, he has done pretty well to fill the void left by Maddison.

His absence will certainly be a blow for Ange who is going to be without Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr as well while James Maddison also remains a doubt.