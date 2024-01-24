Exclusive: Tottenham scouting pure striker with Kane-esque traits; Nusa development comes to light

Tottenham’s ongoing scouting for a new forward could lead them to complete a permanent deal with Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Sources with an understanding of the developing situation have informed CaughtOffside that discussions are ongoing between Spurs and Ronny Deila’s side for Antonio Nusa.

The Belgian Pro League club have already set an asking price of around €30m (£25.6m), though the Londoners have yet to submit any bid thus far.

They may find competition in the form of Newcastle and city rivals Chelsea, both of whom are interested in the young Norwegian, with the latter having already begun preliminary talks with Brugge as a potential alternative to Estêvão.

Tottenham fans need not fear in this instance, however, with sources noting that Ange Postecoglou’s side may have the upper hand after having achieved a general understanding on personal terms.

Further business in the summer

That’s not to suggest the top four hopefuls will only seek out Nusa to bolster their forward line.

Spurs are understood to be keen to land a top striker following the departure of record goalscorer Harry Kane.

One option, the club’s hierarchy has in mind to fill the No.9 void is that of Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez who has registered 21 goals and five assists in 24 games this term (across all competitions).

The Premier League outfit considers the Mexican the ideal profile in terms of his technical and physical traits – most importantly a pure centre-forward like their once highly-prized England international.

Tottenham expect it to be considerably challenging to lure the 22-year-old away from the Eredivisie, however, and so have lined up alternative targets, including Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

The former Coventry City forward, arriving in the Portuguese top-flight for €20m (£17.1m) last summer, has been in sensational form this term, registering 32 goal contributions in 26 games (across all competitions).

As such, Sporting are expecting plenty of interest from potential suitors come the summer.