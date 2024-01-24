Tottenham to move quickly as Newcastle circle for target with three goals and two assists from six starts

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle have been lauded for their attacking football during the 2023/24 season and rightly so.

Eddie Howe continued where he left off last season, though injuries have hit the Magpies hard of late, whilst Ange Postecoglou has been a breath of fresh air in the English top-flight.

At present, it’s the Lilywhites that find themselves in a better position in the Premier League, their current fifth place seeing them just three points off Man City in second.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are languishing down in 10th position, with their 10 defeats so far this season being the worst in the top 12 teams.

It’s therefore obvious why the Magpies might be attempting to hijack a deal for a Spurs target.

According to Football Insider, young Antonio Nusa has become a player of interest to the North East giants as they prepare to sell Miguel Almiron to Saudi Pro League side, Al Shabab.

The 18-year-old Club Brugge ace has an impressive three goals and two assists in just six Jupiler Pro League starts this season per WhoScored.

Tottenham remain in pole position for the player at present, however, they’ll need to move a little quicker on the deal now if they wish to add Nusa to their squad.