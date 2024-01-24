Tottenham look set to complete a transfer deal for Club Brugge wonderkid Antonio Nusa before the end of January, according to journalist George Sessions.

The PA reporter, speaking on the Spurs Chat Podcast, has made the confident claim that Spurs will probably get a deal for Nusa done before Deadline Day, in what looks like another exciting move following some other promising pieces of recruitment by the north London club.

Tottenham had a good summer bringing in the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, and January has also gone well with the arrival of Radu Dragusin, while Timo Werner has also joined the club on loan.

Nusa is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe so he’d be another fine addition to this ever-improving squad under Ange Postecoglou.

Chelsea have also been linked with the young Norway international in recent times, though they changed their stance on the player this January, according to a recent report from the Evening Standard.

It will be intriguing to see what Nusa can end up achieving in the Premier League if this deal goes through.