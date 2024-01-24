Transfer news: Arsenal midfielder targets, Osimhen confirms summer plan, striker’s Man Utd dream & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Victor Osimhen confirms transfer decision for the summer

There’s an important story on Victor Osimhen. Speaking to CBS, he said yesterday that he’s already made a decision on his future – he will move from Napoli in the summer. Although he signed a new contract, there is a release clause there and his decision is to leave in the summer.

Osimhen will complete the season at Napoli and then will leave in the summer – he believes his cycle at Napoli after great success there is done. Chelsea will be in the conversation as he’s always been highly rated there, keep an eye on Arsenal too, while there is also going to be interest from Saudi again.

Let’s see how it goes, but he’s confirmed he will be available on the market this summer and keen to try a new experience.

Kalvin Phillips set to join West Ham

A deal is finally done for Kalvin Phillips to join West Ham – a big ‘here we go’. He was previously on Juventus’ list before they left the conversations because it was too expensive and Massimiliano Allegri preferred a different kind of midfielder.

West Ham are now closing the deal, despite links with Barcelona – it was never a priority for them, and West Ham have now done incredible work to beat the competition to this deal. Phillips joins on loan with a buy option, not mandatory. It’s done, he’ll travel to West Ham for medical tests today.

Phillips was always a top target for West Ham, since day one. They’ve been silent as there was huge competition but Tim Steidten was crucial to make the deal happen and it’s been agreed. Crystal Palace were interested, as Roy Hodgson admitted publicly, but in the end West Ham made a better proposal.

Atletico Madrid see Arthur Vermeeren bid accepted

There is an agreement in place between clubs for exciting young Belgian talent Arthur Vermeeren. Antwerp accepted a bid of €22m plus add-ons from Atletico Madrid, now there’s the personal terms agreement to finalise and clarify.

Many clubs were scouting Vermeeren in recent times, with Barcelona and Juventus recently mentioned, but Atletico have been the most concrete and convinced, so they hope to seal the deal on player side too in the next 24-48h hours.

Arsenal could face competition for Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal fans have been asking me about Martin Zubimendi’s situation once again as some reports in Spain have claimed an agreement is already in place for the Real Sociedad midfielder to join the Gunners in the summer.

However, my understanding remains that nothing is decided yet. Zubimendi is one of the players on Arsenal’s list since last year, but the same is true for Amadou Onana and Douglas Luiz, who remain appreciated at the Emirates Stadium, so the story is absolutely open.

It’s also important to note that Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also closely following Zubimendi, who remains very happy at Sociedad and focused on their goals for this season, so nothing has been decided yet with Arsenal or any other club, let’s see what happens in the summer.

Saudi clubs to try again for Mohamed Salah

I see Saudi clubs trying again for Mohamed Salah – this is their style, they like to have a target and then to try and try again. Still, he’s very happy at Liverpool and has been super professional, never causing any problem for the club. The proposal Salah had from Saudi clubs at the end of August was a crazy one, but he never created problems and he’s got back to playing superbly for Liverpool this season.

I think Saudi clubs will try again for Salah, but it will be down to Liverpool as much as the player, so let’s see what happens with this saga.

Tottenham midfielder could leave but only on permanent transfer

It’s possible for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to leave Tottenham, but the club’s stance now is the same as in the summer – it has to be a permanent transfer. We’ve seen Fulham and Atletico Madrid show an interest in the past, but Tottenham said no and they will continue to say no to loan deals. It has to be a permanent transfer, or else a loan with an obligation to buy.

Hojbjerg would like to go, and Tottenham know that. At the same time, however, they can’t accept a loan for an important player like him, so unless the right proposal comes in it’s difficult to see him going.

Douglas Costa to return to Brazil

Douglas Costa’s move to Turkish side Samsunspor was verbally done, the player had to travel to Turkey for a medical and to sign his contract, but after new conversations he decided not to join the club.

My understanding is that the issue was that Costa felt the club wanted someone who would be 100% ready and available immediately, and this was not possible for Costa because he’s not played competitive football for some months after leaving LA Galaxy. He told the president he would not be coming and that it would be better for them to sign another player because he would not be ready until February or March, so the deal collapsed.

Costa remains available as a free agent and looks set to agree a move to Fluminense instead, returning to his native Brazil. He’ll fly in for a medical and to sign his contracts in the next few days.

In other news…

Wilfried Gnonto – Negotiations are advancing well to extend Wilfried Gnonto’s contract. Leeds are optimistic, I’m not aware of concrete talks with other clubs yet, despite rumours about the likes of Everton and Lazio. Let’s see in the next days but Leeds are optimistic, this is true.

George Ilenikhena – This talented young striker at Royal Antwerp has spoken about his dream of playing for Manchester United. Of course it’s normal for young players to dream of big clubs, but at the moment nothing is concrete, he’s super young, it’s absolutely not a transfer story now but just a normal dream for the boy.

Ezequiel Fernandez – Arsenal have been linked with this highly-rated young Boca Juniors midfielder, but I have no updates on this one honestly, there is nothing concrete so far. It’s just normal scouting activity, but that could be the same for 150 players around the world.