Versatile Aston Villa man could soon join Napoli

Aston Villa are flying high in the Premier League at the moment thanks to Unai Emery’s motivational abilities and attention to detail.

Often derided during his time at Arsenal, the Spaniard is having the last laugh and, at the present time, his side only sit below the Gunners and title-favourites, Man City, on goal difference.

A sparkling way of playing on the pitch has been matched by brilliant recruitment off it, and that’s where President of Football Operations, Monchi, has worked his magic.

Like any successful football club, there will be a natural churn of players to keep the first-team squad fresh, and it appears that versatile midfielder, Leander Dendoncker, is now considered to be surplus to requirements.

HITC Football have noted that the Midlands-based outfit have accepted a bid from Serie A giants, Napoli.

Though a transfer amount hasn’t been discussed at this stage, the €11m-rated player (transfermarkt) will be moving on a loan-to-buy deal in the first instance.

It’s therefore likely that any fee will only be discussed at the culmination of the loan period, and based on how well the player has performed in the Italian top-flight.

For now, it allows Villa to get a player that’s only played for 166 minutes in all competitions this season, per WhoScored, off the books and with a view to a permanent sale in due course.