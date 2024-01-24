Video: Clip shows just how good Jarell Quansah’s assist was for Luis Diaz’s goal

Liverpool took the lead in the 11th minute thanks to a well taken goal from their Colombian star Luis Diaz.

His shot took a couple of deflections before sneaking past Leno who could have done better to stop the goal.

But it was the superb diagonal ball from Jarell Quansah to Luis Diaz that made the goal.

The 20-year-old channelled his inner Virgil van Dijk as he pinged in the sumptuous ball for Diaz which ended up turning into an assist for the youngster.

What a pass! Watch the assist below, courtesy of Viaplay: