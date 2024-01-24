Video: Luis Diaz gives Liverpool an early lead at Craven Cottage

Liverpool have taken an early lead in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final against Fulham.

Luis Diaz has had an impressive start to the game and was duly rewarded with a goal.

Jarell Quansah delivered a splendid diagonal pass to the Colombian on the left flank. He does well to beat the defender before cutting inside and unleashing a shot.

The attempt took a slight deflection before finding its way into the net. Although Leno managed to get a hand on it, he could have done better to prevent the goal.

Liverpool now have a comfortable 3-1 lead on aggregate. The next goal will be crucial to decide the tie.

