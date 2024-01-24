West Ham enquire about highly-rated striker after agreeing Kalvin Phillips deal

Premier League interest in Nordsjaelland striker has prompted West Ham to enquire about signing 19-year-old Ghanaian international Ibrahim Osman, according to Ben Jacobs.

The CBS reporter said via his X account that the Hammers are the team making the most effort to sign Osman from the Norwegian team, even though Brighton and Crystal Palace expressed interest in January.

It is believed that Nordsjaelland would demand at least £12.8 million but could hold out for £17.1 million for their 19-year-old phenomenon.

Hammers supporters will be hopeful that, with a Ghanaian connection to current West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus, the link can help bring yet another star to London Stadium before the transfer window shuts.

Since making his Nordsjaelland debut in February 2023, the young player has impressed in the Norwegian first division. Osman has made 39 appearances since then, with five assists and four goals.

Osman is a real potential and West Ham would do well to sign him, especially ahead of teams like Roberto de Zerbi’s Brighton. He hasn’t been able to make his international debut yet because of other greater talents pushing him down the pecking order.

After Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen suffered injuries and Kudus left for the 2023 African Cup of Nations, David Moyes’ team is in dire need of additional attacking players.

In the latter third of the pitch, the 19-year-old would provide more energy for West Ham than Maxwell Cornet and Danny Ings.

David Moyes’s team should be careful with their spending though and check their position with FFP before spending big money on a player with Osman’s level of inexperience.

While Kalvin Phillips is on his way in on loan, preparations are already on for another deal.