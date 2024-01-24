West Ham’s Tim Steidten has flown abroad to sign German international

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach.

That’s according to reports in Germany, which claim the Hammers, along with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, are in the hunt to bring the 26-year-old playmaker to the Premier League.

Once on the radar of Liverpool, Neuhaus has frequently been linked with a move to England.

However, so far failing to make the switch, the 26-year-old, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract and is valued at around £7 million, could finally make the move.

According to these latest reports, Hammers’ technical director Tim Steidten has already made the journey over to Germany to discuss the possibility of the two clubs agreeing to a deal before the end of the winter window.

During his six-and-a-half years with Gladbach, Neuhaus, who has represented Germany on 10 occasions, has scored 25 goals and registered 26 assists in 190 games in all competitions.