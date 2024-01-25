Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has raised doubts about Newcastle United’s decision to invest heavily in Lewis Hall last summer.

The Magpies agreed to bring Lewis Hall on loan from Chelsea, with the deal set to become permanent at the end of the season for £28 million. However, despite the significant investment, Hall has struggled to make an impact at Newcastle since his arrival.

The 19-year-old has started just one Premier League game for Newcastle United since joining the club, with his appearances limited to 11 across all competitions.

Despite Newcastle’s squad being stretched thin over the past few months, manager Eddie Howe has seldom opted to utilise the teenager, leading to questions from fans about the handling of the Hall situation.

Now, with Newcastle United in need of additional reinforcements, they are facing challenges in securing new signings due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

TalkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy has raised questions about Newcastle’s decision to spend a significant amount of money on a player like Lewis Hall, whom they have barely used.

“He’s a talented left-sided player. I like him. But he [Eddie Howe] doesn’t play him.

“So you’re using up a chunk of your budget there to go and get someone who you may want for two or three years down the line. He’s still playing Dan Burn and Livramento at left-back ahead of him. Why would you tie up £30million of your dough?”

In hindsight, this deal appears to be a very poor piece of business considering the Magpies are backed into a corner at the minute with the financial fair play regulations, which is restricting them from bringing in reinforcements.