Sevilla have reportedly entered the race for USMNT star Giovanni Reyna at the last hour, according to a report.

According to the latest report published by AS, Sevilla have emerged as a suitor for Giovanni Reyna this window and are actively pursuing a move for the 21-year-old. Reyna reportedly has a desire to play in La Liga, which could potentially give Sevilla an advantage over other interested clubs like Nottingham Forest and Marseille in the race for his signature.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Borussia Dortmund had agreed to loan Giovanni Reyna to both Nottingham Forest and Marseille. However, the finalisation of the deals depended on the clubs reaching personal terms with the player. With no further developments since then, Sevilla have now expressed late interest in signing the American midfielder, and they could spoil the aforementioned teams plans.

The report from AS also credits La Liga side Real Sociedad with the highly-rated 21-year-old American international.

If a transfer does not materialise by the end of the January window, Reyna will remain with Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the campaign. Until then, he remains a Dortmund player, and their next match is in the Bundesliga against VFL Bochum on Sunday.