Agent of £86 million Man United star addresses transfer rumours

Manchester United have not indicated to Antony that they wish to sell him.

That’s according to the winger’s agent, who has admitted his star client needs to step up, but insists the club are not trying to offload him.

Joining from Ajax 18 months ago in a deal worth £86 million (Sky Sports), Antony, 23, was tipped to arrive at Old Trafford and solve the Red Devils’ right-wing problems.

However, after scoring just eight goals and registering three assists in his first 66 games for the club, the Brazilian is a long way off what is expected of him.

Consequently, following an abysmal opening spell in England, recent reports, including this one from the Standard, have suggested United could take advantage of the wealth on offer in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

However, addressing the rumours Antony could soon be sold by United, his agent, Junior Pedroso, confirmed there are currently no plans to move his 23-year-old client on.

“Manchester has so far not communicated any interest in transferring him in either the January or summer window,” he told United in Focus.

“Antony is well aware though that he “needs to score and provide assists” when he returns to the team”.

His agent added: “Antony is focused on these four months of the season so he can improve his performance, knowing that he needs to score goals and assists. This is his focus. Today our head is on Manchester United.

“He knows very well that he needs to score, there’s no point in just playing good games, he has to score goals and provide assists. He is very coherent about this. He will come back different, his head has become a little key and certainly in these four months he will show much more than he showed this season.”

Antony isn’t the only winger enduring a tough time in Manchester. After publicly falling out with Erik Ten Hag, Jadon Sancho, now back with Borussia Dortmund on loan, faces an uncertain future, and looks likely to be sold permanently once the summer transfer window opens.