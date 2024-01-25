Saudi club now open to offers for West Ham target that flopped in Saudi Pro League

Al-Ittihad are reportedly open to accepting a loan bid for Jota, who has been sidelined from the league squad since September 2023. West Ham and Wolves have shown interest in the outcast player, according to The Mirror.

It’s understood that the 24-year-old Jota turned down a loan move to Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq despite both clubs reaching an agreement. A loan deal could be beneficial for West Ham, especially given their considerations regarding Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals.

Indeed, with the potential departure of Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals, Jota could be an ideal addition to David Moyes’ squad, particularly considering the team’s performance when key players like Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, and Mohammed Kudus have been unavailable.

Certainly, Jota possesses the quality to thrive in the Premier League, potentially serving as a backup to David Moyes’ preferred attacking trio. His track record, including scoring 28 goals in 85 appearances across two spells with Celtic in Scotland, demonstrates his capability.

Although he has “flopped” in the Saudi Pro League, people should take that with a pinch of salt before writing off his Premier League chances. Given Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, is a big fan of him, that surely says something about his ability and work ethic.