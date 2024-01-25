Ancelotti tells Leeds why they should sign Premier League versatile ace

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has previously made it clear just how highly he rates Everton defender Ben Godfrey.

The 26-year-old has had a decent spell at Everton, though it now seems his future could be in some doubt amid transfer rumours linking him with Leeds United.

If Leeds needed any encouragement in their pursuit of Godfrey, this previous endorsement from a world class manager like Ancelotti is certainly quite the compliment.

The Italian tactician was clearly a big fan of Godfrey when he was Everton manager, having been quoted in 2021 as saying: “If Gareth (Southgate) is watching Ben Godfrey then he is right.

“Gareth doesn’t need advice from me but to see and watch Ben Godfrey at this moment, in this period, is a pleasure for any manager. He has surprised me because I didn’t know him so well [when he signed]. He was a signing from the club, from our scouts, and he has been really good. He has been able to adapt very quickly to different positions.”

He added: “I think the best quality that Ben Godfrey has is the speed, he’s really fast and really aggressive with or without the ball.

“He’s tactically good, he can play in all of the positions without any problems, he’s played two months at left back. He’s always good.”