Arsenal handed major boost as star player returns to training after lengthy absence

Thomas Partey returned to full training with the Arsenal senior squad after spending several months out with an injury.

After a disastrous period just after Christmas saw the Gunners drop out of top position after two league losses on the bounce followed by an early exit from the FA Cup, Mikel Arteta will know how crucial the next few games are for his side.

The Spanish manager will no doubt be happy with the extended rest period his side has had over the past two weeks and will be eager to get back to work against Nottingham Forest next Tuesday.

Arteta will be even more optimistic now after the return of Partey to full training as he has not played for the Gunners since October.

The midfielder was crucial for his side last season and he will be hoping for a similar impact with the 30-year-old in contention for next week’s Premier League clash.

Summer signing Jurrien Timber is also reportedly progressing well after pictures of him training during the club’s warm weather break were released.

But Arteta has reaffirmed that the Dutch defender still has a long way to go before he is ready to step onto the pitch.