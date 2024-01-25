Arsenal tracking superb 20-year-old with five goals and seven assists in 2023/24

The second half of the 2023/24 season promises to be a rollercoaster ride for Arsenal fans, as the club go in search of their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Though they’ve slipped off the pace slightly at present, the Gunners are far from out of the picture, and Mikel Arteta would understandably be revered if he could bring the trophy back to North London for the first time since the Invincibles season of 2003/04.

With a week to go until the January transfer window closes, there may be one or two deals that the club can do, though they’re already looking ahead to their summer business and who might be available on the marketplace to take them to the next level.

According to Football Transfers, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto remains a priority target, however, they’re also scouting ex-Barcelona ace, Xavi Simons.

The 20-year-old Dutchman is currently plying his trade at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, on loan from French giants, Paris Saint-Germain, and has already posted some impressive numbers this season.

Football Transfers note he has five goals and seven assists in just 18 German top-flight matches. Not bad for an attacking midfielder.

Much will depend on whether the club are able to land Neto in the first instance but if not, Simons would be a more than able deputy.

