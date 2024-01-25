“Famous last words” – David Ornstein drops possible Arsenal hint as he provides transfer update

David Ornstein has provided an intriguing update on the latest Arsenal transfer news, suggesting that things are quiet at the moment, though he didn’t sound entirely confident on that as he joked “famous last words” towards the end of the video clip below.

Ornstein is well known as one of the most well-connected journalists in football, particularly when it comes to Arsenal, having broken major stories about signings such as Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe in the past, as well as being the first to report on Unai Emery being appointed as Arsene Wenger’s replacement in 2018.

At the moment, it seems there’s not much to report at Arsenal, but Ornstein did mention that the north London giants could react to something if an opportunity presents itself, with Mikel Arteta being keen to strengthen in defence…

"In the summer, I do think Arsenal are going to attack the market again" ? David Ornstein believes the Gunners could bring in a forward in the summer ? pic.twitter.com/afvxo9MULe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2024

Ornstein had more to say about the summer, when Arsenal look set to be quite active, and when things will become clearer in terms of potential departures.

Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah are mentioned as four possible names to watch in terms of exits from Arsenal at the end of the season, but one imagines the club would see it as too risky to let any of them go in the middle of the campaign.