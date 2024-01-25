Arsenal have edge over Juventus for transfer of big-name Saudi Pro League star

Arsenal reportedly have the edge over Juventus in the transfer race for former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as his future in Saudi Arabia looks in doubt already.

The Serbia international became one of a number of big names to move from Europe to the Saudi Pro League in the summer, along with Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N’Golo Kante and numerous others.

Still, we’ve already seen another big name in the form of Jordan Henderson quit Al Ettifaq, while Benzema’s future at Al Ittihad is also in doubt.

It seems Milinkovic-Savic is another who could return to Europe, according to TuttoJuve, who state that Juventus and Arsenal have an interest in the 28-year-old.

While it may perhaps be tempting for Milinkovic-Savic to return to Italy after his success there with Lazio, the report suggests Arsenal would be able to make him a better offer.

The Gunners could do with strengthening in midfield and Milinkovic-Savic seems like a smart option if he is indeed available any time soon.