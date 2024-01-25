Late development could “change everything” as Arsenal bid to conclude signing of Premier League star

Arsenal fans have had to put up with a frustratingly quiet January transfer window, but it seems there’s still some chance of things hotting up late on as Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri provides an update on the Gunners’ pursuit of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

See below for details as Tavolieri has posted on his official account on X to provide the latest information on the Onana to Arsenal saga as he claimed earlier this month that the north London giants were intensifying efforts to sign the 22-year-old.

It now seems, according to Tavolieri, that Arsenal’s bid to conclude this deal hinges on a player sale at the Emirates Stadium, which he says could “change everything”…

??? Financial Fair Play currently ruining the Gunners' chances of bringing the Amadou Onana deal to a successful conclusion.

???? But Wait&See, because a last-minute sale to #AFC could obviously change everything… #EFC #mercato https://t.co/N5NBwpNENZ pic.twitter.com/KwFH70fbU4 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) January 25, 2024

Onana has impressed at Everton and could be an ideal signing to help Arsenal replace the injury-prone Thomas Partey in that defensive midfield role, though it remains to be seen if the sale of anyone else in the first-team squad is actually imminent.

Ben Jacobs recently told CaughtOffside in his Daily Briefing column that Cedric Soares could be one potential exit from AFC this month, while Emile Smith Rowe is another, but only if the money is right.