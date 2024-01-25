Jhon Duran has been linked with a surprise move to Chelsea ahead of February 1st deadline day.

Around this time last year, Duran moved from American band Chicago Fire to Villa Park. The 20-year-old has mostly found himself behind Villa’s star scorer Ollie Watkins in the pecking order, making most of his outings as a substitute.

Villa reportedly paid about £18 million for the striker and if they choose to cash in during the last week of the transfer window, they are looking to re-coup that fee.

Unai Emery is keen on keeping the 20-year-old as the Villans battle for a Champions League spot for next season.

The Colombian has scored four goals in 35 appearances for the club since joining from MLS.