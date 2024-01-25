Aston Villa will not sell young striker for under £18million

Posted by

Jhon Duran has been linked with a surprise move to Chelsea ahead of February 1st deadline day.

Around this time last year, Duran moved from American band Chicago Fire to Villa Park. The 20-year-old has mostly found himself behind Villa’s star scorer Ollie Watkins in the pecking order, making most of his outings as a substitute.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Moussa Diaby of Aston Villa (R) celebrates with teammate, Jhon Duran after scoring the team’s first goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa FC and Legia Warszawa at Villa Park on November 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Villa reportedly paid about £18 million for the striker and if they choose to cash in during the last week of the transfer window, they are looking to re-coup that fee.

Unai Emery is keen on keeping the 20-year-old as the Villans battle for a Champions League spot for next season.

The Colombian has scored four goals in 35 appearances for the club since joining from MLS.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.