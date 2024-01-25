West Ham United could target proven striker who’d cost half the price of Chelsea ace

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

West Ham United could reportedly turn their attention towards Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson as he’s made available on the cheap this January.

The Hammers have been on the hunt for a new signing up front this winter, and Wilson now looks like a potential alternative to Chelsea’s Armando Broja, whose asking price could be as much as £35million, according to Sports Lens.

The report explains that Wilson would likely cost half as much as Broja, so one imagines this is surely something West Ham would have to consider.

David Moyes’ side have performed well at times this season, but they’ve lacked consistency and more of a proven finisher in their side could do them the world of good.

Callum Wilson in action against Borussia Dortmund
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool recently contacted La Liga sensation over potential transfer and received a response
Mauricio Pochettino expecting £52 million Chelsea star to return against Liverpool
Arsenal given great opportunity to fix problem position with bargain £18m transfer

This could lead to frustration for Chelsea, who would surely benefit from cashing in on someone like Broja, who hasn’t played much for the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t found much room for Broja, so taking around £35m could be smart business to help the club fund a move for a better centre-forward, but if Wilson is going for less than that then it’s hard to imagine a long list of suitors for the young Albania international.

More Stories Armando Broja Callum Wilson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.