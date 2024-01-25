West Ham United could target proven striker who’d cost half the price of Chelsea ace

West Ham United could reportedly turn their attention towards Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson as he’s made available on the cheap this January.

The Hammers have been on the hunt for a new signing up front this winter, and Wilson now looks like a potential alternative to Chelsea’s Armando Broja, whose asking price could be as much as £35million, according to Sports Lens.

The report explains that Wilson would likely cost half as much as Broja, so one imagines this is surely something West Ham would have to consider.

David Moyes’ side have performed well at times this season, but they’ve lacked consistency and more of a proven finisher in their side could do them the world of good.

This could lead to frustration for Chelsea, who would surely benefit from cashing in on someone like Broja, who hasn’t played much for the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t found much room for Broja, so taking around £35m could be smart business to help the club fund a move for a better centre-forward, but if Wilson is going for less than that then it’s hard to imagine a long list of suitors for the young Albania international.