Chelsea are expected to pursue a new striker if Armando Broja leaves the club before next week’s January transfer deadline.

Despite spending over £1 billion in the past three transfer windows, Chelsea have failed to address their lack of goals, and with Broja, 22, heavily linked with a move to West Ham, things could be about to get worse.

Although Nicolas Jackson arrived from Villarreal in the summer, the 22-year-old remains a prospect and cannot be expected to guarantee a consistent return of goals.

Consequently, Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be targetting a new hitman to lead the Blues’ attack, and although Napoli’s Victor Osimhen continues to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, the Nigerian’s future will not be decided until at least the summer.

Osimhen’s situation, among other things, has forced the Blues into finding a temporary solution.

And according to a recent report from Football Transfers, one surprise name has recently emerged as a candidate to join Pochettino’s project.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, who was subject to interest earlier in the week from Atletico Madrid, is reportedly ‘admired’ by Chelsea’s recruitment staff.

Valued at just £18 million by Newcastle, the experienced Wilson, who has just 18 months left on his deal, could be a financially viable option as Chelsea look to stay within Financial Fair Play’s strict guidelines.

The Blues, should they agree on making a formal approach, are believed to be willing to meet their rivals’ asking price.

Since signing for the Magpies from Bournemouth four years ago, Wilson, who has represented England on nine occasions, has scored 46 goals and registered 11 assists in 102 games in all competitions.