Former Chelsea midfielder Scott Parker has called on the Blues to bring in more experienced players like the “extraordinary” veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva.

The 39-year-old is still going strong at the very highest level, with Mauricio Pochettino clearly still selecting him in his starting XI on a regular basis and trusting him as a key member of his squad.

Still, Chelsea mostly have a very youthful side, with some cause for concern as young talents like Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Levi Colwill still have some way to go before they reach their peak years.

This has led to Chelsea being slightly inconsistent this season and fans will no doubt be frustrated, though many will also understand the switch in emphasis towards a more long-term project than they had under previous owner Roman Abramovich, who instead valued instant success with ready-made stars, with mixed results, particularly towards the end of his reign.

Parker, however, feels Chelsea could surely do well to bring in more experienced leaders like Silva to get a better blend of youth and experience in their squad.

Parker exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone: “Thiago Silva’s longevity is extraordinary. I was only having this conversation with my son the other day; the fact that, one, he’s still playing, but two, the fact he’s playing at the top end of Premier League football, at the level he’s at. It’s pretty special, and it shows the quality of the man.

“I do think that’s possibly the area in which Chelsea could strengthen, though; bringing in more experience to help these younger players in getting over the line; that’s key for Chelsea now.”