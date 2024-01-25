Crystal Palace have bid for star midfielder rejected

The Eagles have had their £18.5 million bid for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton officially rejected.

Roy Hodgson will be desperate to bring some new signings into the club in the January transfer window after winning just one game in their last 12.

Their most recent loss, the 5-0 defeat to Arsenal last week, highlighted just how much they need reinforcements, particularly in the midfield.

After weeks of links with 19-year-old Blackburn midfielder, Wharton, the club launched an official £18.5 million bid which the Championship club has rejected.

According to a report from The Standard, they are holding out for ‘at least £20 million’ with Palace big fans of the England international.

Wharton has been key for Balckburn so far this season and is viewed as a potential replacement for Chieck Doucoure who is set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an Achilles injury.

The London club have also been on the lookout for a striker with their attacking numbers some of the lowest in the division with Jean-Phillippe Mateta’s future at the club uncertain.

Palace returns to action on Tuesday night as they welcome bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United to Selhurst Park.

