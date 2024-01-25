Emile Smith Rowe, who been linked with a move to West Ham United, has stated the terms under which he would leave Arsenal.

This season, the attacking midfielder has struggled to get playing time, making only one Premier League start.

Smith Rowe was once considered one of the Gunners’ golden boys, but with the arrival of superstar wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, as well as Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard, he has since dropped down in the pecking order.

Although Smith Rowe was strongly linked to leaving in the summer, he ultimately chose to stay, but his playing time remained mostly unchanged.

Smith Rowe is just 23 years old and he could feel it would be better for him to leave the club to get more playing time, although Arteta has expressed his happiness at having him at the team.

During an interview with The Times in the summer, Smith Rowe discussed when he could quit Arsenal when asked about his lack of opportunities.

“It was tough, but we were in a title race and I understand the manager isn’t going to change the team if we’re winning every game,” he said.

“I just tried to stay positive and train as well as I could. The other players and Mikel [Arteta] were great with me, kept me feeling connected. But it was tough, a long season. I won’t lie.”

Smith Rowe added: “Arsenal are my club and I’m not going to give up until [Arteta] says he doesn’t want me,” he says. “But that’s not the case. He wants me as part of the team and I want to fight for my place and get back in the team.”