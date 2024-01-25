First Steve McClaren tried to be Dutch, then Joey Barton fancied himself as a Frenchman, and now Eric Dier reckons he might be German.

The former Spurs defender, who joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich earlier in the window on a free loan-to-permanent transfer, made his debut for the club on Wednesday night.

Coming on in place of Dayot Upamecano at halftime, Dier, 30, enjoyed a decent 45 minutes for his new club.

Hosting Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena, and winning 1-0 thanks to a 46-minute goal from Raphael Guerreiro, Bayern continued their charge for domestic silverware.

However, despite the German’s latest victory, which saw them close the gap on league leaders Bayer Leverkusen to just four points, one of the game’s biggest talking points actually came after the full-time whistle.

Speaking to reporters after the game, England’s Dier appeared to develop a slight German accent.

Giving off Steve McClaren and Joey Barton vibes, the 30-year-old reminded fans of the time the former adopted a Dutch accent while managing FC Twente and the latter spoke with a French accent while with Marseille back in 2013.

Check out the defender’s cringe-worthy post-match interview below.