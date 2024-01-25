Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is a player that Arsenal are interested in signing, although a January transfer window deal could be difficult.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that sealing a deal in the January window may be difficult.

More reinforcements could be required to help the Gunners over the finish line as they battle to remain in the running for the Premier League title.

While Mikel Arteta and his staff have had a quiet transfer window thus far, they may decide to prioritise buying a midfield player before the end of the month.

Due to injuries, Thomas Partey has missed a significant amount of the season, which has limited Arteta’s choices in the centre of the park.

After the Gunners advanced in the Champions League, games will be coming thick and fast in Europe and the Premier League for the next few months. As a result, the north London team may need to strengthen their midfield in particular.

Arsenal are one of the teams keeping an eye on Zubimendi, and the Spanish midfielder is on their shortlist of players to reinforce their midfield, according to Football.London.

With a £52 million release clause in his contract, the 24-year-old star might be a great addition to any midfield that needs some poise and control.

Romano has stated that the Gunners value Zubimendi as a player, but he has also mentioned Bayern Munich as a team that is considering the midfielder.

The Italian journalist stated Zubimendi wants to stay in Spain as it is, so a January move will be difficult.

In conversation with GiveMeSport, Romano said:

“Zubimendi is a player that is really appreciated, for sure. But I would also include Bayern Munich in the shortlist of clubs interested in Zubimendi for the summer transfer window. In January it is really complicated because of the cost of the deal, which is around €60m [£52m], the value of the release clause for Zubimendi. But it is also complicated on a personal point of view for Zubimendi because he’s a big Real Sociedad fan, not just a fantastic player. He wants to keep going with the club, especially with this big opportunity to play in the round of 16 of the Champions League.”