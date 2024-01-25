Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Man City star’s January move as key step “completed”

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

Man City’s Kalvin Phillips is getting closer to a move to West Ham as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Premier League switch. 

The England star was expected to leave the Premier League champions this month and it is the Hammers that have won the race to take the midfielder on loan for the rest of the season.

An agreement was reached this week and the deal will include an option to buy clause once it expires in June. Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the loan move as it gets closer with the journalist stating that all the documents to make it happen have been completed.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United confident £30m could land Antony replacement
Striker keen on joining West Ham before deadline day
Liverpool receive another blow as €60m Spanish youngster makes huge decision

This is a great decision for Phillips to make as West Ham is a team that needs his services. With the European Championship happening this summer in Germany, the midfielder needed game time or else his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad would have been under threat.

The 28-year-old will get that at West Ham and a successful spell at the London Stadium may see him earn a permanent move to the capital during the summer transfer window.

More Stories Kalvin Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.