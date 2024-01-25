Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Man City star’s January move as key step “completed”

Man City’s Kalvin Phillips is getting closer to a move to West Ham as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Premier League switch.

The England star was expected to leave the Premier League champions this month and it is the Hammers that have won the race to take the midfielder on loan for the rest of the season.

An agreement was reached this week and the deal will include an option to buy clause once it expires in June. Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the loan move as it gets closer with the journalist stating that all the documents to make it happen have been completed.

??? Kalvin Phillips and West Ham, documents between clubs are now completed. pic.twitter.com/FxdUVGz1Cp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2024

This is a great decision for Phillips to make as West Ham is a team that needs his services. With the European Championship happening this summer in Germany, the midfielder needed game time or else his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad would have been under threat.

The 28-year-old will get that at West Ham and a successful spell at the London Stadium may see him earn a permanent move to the capital during the summer transfer window.