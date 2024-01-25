Former Ajax star Quincy Promes faces potential nine-year prison sentence in €75m cocaine smuggling case

Former Netherlands international Quincy Promes is facing a potential nine-year prison sentence for alleged involvement in smuggling a significant quantity of cocaine.

The Public Prosecution Service has accused him of smuggling 1,362 kilograms of cocaine, worth €75 million, with the intercepted drugs reportedly concealed in shipments of salt from Brazil and seized in the Belgian port city of Antwerp en route to the Netherlands.

There has been latest developments in the case, with De Telegraaf claiming that the Dutch Public Prosecution Service has now recommended a nine-year prison sentence instead.

He is currently in Russia playing for Spartak Moscow, and has missed all his hearing in his home country regarding the case.

If proven guilty, he will face arrest; however, as long as he remains in Russia, Dutch authorities are unable to take action due to the lack of an extradition treaty with Russia.

He is also accused of stabbing his own cousin last year and was given an 18-month prison sentence for that.

He was once regarded as one of the most talented players in Europe, but somehow managed to get drawn deep into the crime world.

Promes continues to deliver on the pitch in the Russian league, registering an impressive 8 goals and 8 assists in 21 games across all competitions.

Since joining Spartak Moscow, he has amassed a remarkable tally of 114 goals and 59 assists in 235 games.