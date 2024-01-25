Greenwood sale to help land Man United with £100m summer bounty

There’s no way back for Mason Greenwood at Man United now, as the club prepare to cash in on the player and a number of his ex-Man United colleagues.

The winger has been working on getting his career back on track at La Liga outfit, Getafe, and all reports point to him doing exactly that.

Under a different set of circumstances, Greenwood might’ve expected to waltz back into Old Trafford at the end of his loan and begin again where he left off.

However, with new part owners, INEOS, already in place and set to be ratified in the next few weeks, it’s believed that an amicable parting of the ways is the right course of action.

As i sport (subscription required) note, Barcelona are the early front runners for Greenwood’s signature, though the outlet suggest that he isn’t the only name expected to leave in the summer.

The powers that be at Old Trafford want to try and raise £100m from player sales and hand that to Erik ten Hag, or whomever is there in his stead should INEOS decide on a clean break.

Any underperforming United stars will therefore have one eye on how things are panning out for them in terms of playing time over the next few months, as this could prove to be a guideline as to where the club feel that they fit in the pecking order.