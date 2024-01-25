‘He’s on his last legs’ – Pundit tells Moyes to offload defender

It’s hard to argue with the way David Moyes has been doing things at West Ham United this season.

Often derided as being a manager that takes the safer option if it’s available, the Hammers are in a much better position than many of their free-spending and free-flowing contemporaries.

A current sixth position in the table is better than Man United, Chelsea and Newcastle, all of whom could’ve been expected to be battling it out for the Champions League places this year.

Not to mention that the East Londoners are already in the hat for the last 16 of the Europa League and are waiting patiently to find out their opponents.

Despite everything seeming to be positive at the club, a former legendary striker has put the boot in on the manager.

“I’m really not too convinced by the West Ham centre-backs right now in all honesty,” Frank McAvennie said to West Ham Zone.

“I think I can give them a game. They all look a bit leggy or just lacking a bit of confidence and the position could do with a refresh in the summer, if not this month because it’s becoming concerning.

“Ogbonna’s come in and did okay in spells but it’s clear he won’t be around for much longer and he’s really got to go in my opinion. If the club want to match the elite clubs, they need hungrier and younger options at the back for me.

“Ogbonna’s been a brilliant servant but he’s on his last legs and I don’t think he’ll be there beyond the summer. Zouma and Mavropanos haven’t been on the best form so it’s a cause for concern for Moyes and the West Ham bosses.”

Whilst the Scot isn’t too wide of the mark with his observations, to be so highly critical of his old side leaves a sour taste.

The Hammers are building a squad to be proud of and that takes time, particularly in this days of Financial Fair Play, where every penny seemingly needs to be accounted for.

At the end of the season, if the East Londoners haven’t met expectations, would be the time to criticise, not now.