Jurgen Klopp admits he “liked” 20-year-old Liverpool star “from the first moment” he saw him as impressive season continues

Liverpool booked their place in the final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and centre-back Jarell Quansah played a big role in the Reds achieving that.

The defender played a lovely pass to Luis Diaz that resulted in the Merseyside club’s first goal of the night and defensively the youngster was impressive again.

It has been a huge season for Quansah and speaking about the 20-year-old at his press conference on Thursday, Klopp was full of praise for his player.

The Liverpool boss said via James Pearce: “I liked him from the first moment I saw him. It’s quite special how calm he is on the ball. When we saw Jarell, it was clear that we wouldn’t go for it (sign another centre-back last summer), we had our own solution. He’s a proper part of the squad.”

Quansah has featured 16 times for Liverpool this season and competions such as the Carabao Cup and the Europa League have allowed the defender to flourish and show Klopp what he can offer.

The 20-year-old has been very impressive and his performances so far will only cement his position as a key player in this Liverpool squad further, which will save Klopp from having to go out and buy another centre-back.