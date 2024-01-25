Jurgen Klopp reveals key weapon Liverpool will use to prepare for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final

Jurgen Klopp has announced that Liverpool will once again utilise the innovative weapon that helped them secure League Cup final victory against Chelsea two years ago when the teams meet again at Wembley next month.

The Reds booked a rematch with the Londoners after drawing 1-1 at Fulham in their semi-final second leg, securing a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Klopp’s side emerged victorious against Chelsea in the 2022 League Cup final after a goalless draw, securing the trophy on penalties. The two teams met again three months later in the FA Cup final, which also ended in a goalless draw, resulting in another penalty shootout, with Liverpool once again emerging triumphant.

Since the summer of 2021, Liverpool have enlisted the expertise of Niklas Hausler and Patrick Hantschke from neuro11, a scientific group specialising in developing mental strength training programmes for professional sports.

The co-founders of neuro11, Niklas Hausler and Patrick Hantschke, have been making regular visits to the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby since the summer of 2021.

They work with Liverpool players on set-pieces and penalty situations. They were present last week to assist the Reds in their preparation for the game against Fulham, which would have gone to a shoot-out if the aggregate scores had been level at the end of extra time.

They are once again scheduled to work with Jurgen Klopp’s squad before the final, especially given that penalties could once again be a decisive factor.

Klopp revealed during his recent press conference: “They work for us. They were here last week because there was the potential of a penalty shoot-out against Fulham. We will definitely do something before the final. They will be in that week.”