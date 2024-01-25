Klopp set to make offer to sign Palace man

With Liverpool sat proudly at the top of the Premier League table with the best defensive record of all 20 teams and having just qualified for another Carabao Cup final, Jurgen Klopp can feel rightly pleased with the job done so far.

The German presided over a fairly lacklustre 2022/23 campaign for the Reds, and when the likes of Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson et al moved on to pastures new last summer, there was a very real possibility that Klopp would struggle to get Liverpool back on their perch.

Any worries before the 2023/24 season started were quickly dispelled, however, and at this stage of the current campaign, Liverpool are absolutely the team to beat.

Despite this evident ‘re-birth,’ the manager and his backroom staff appear to still be looking ahead in order to ensure continuity of performance.

According to the Daily Mirror, one player that they have their eye on is Crystal Palace’s England international defender, Marc Guehi.

The outlet suggest that Guehi could be signed by the Reds as a longer-term replacement for Joel Matip, though there is a tacit acknowledgment that captain, Virgil van Dijk, is getting no younger.

The Eagles certainly won’t allow the player to move on the cheap, and in the current market it’s anyone’s guess what the asking price may be.

However, that’s unlikely to deter Liverpool, particularly if they end the season with at least one piece of silverware, thus presenting an attractive proposition to any prospective signing.