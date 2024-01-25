Leeds favourites to sign £65k-a-week Liverpool man on last days of transfer window

Leeds United are reportedly emerging as the clear favourites now to seal the transfer of Liverpool defender Nat Phillips before the end of January.

Phillips has barely featured for Liverpool in recent times and it surely makes sense for them to offload him in the near future and get his £65,000 a week wages off their books.

Leeds are not the only team showing an interest in Phillips, with other Championship clubs such as Blackburn and Cardiff also among his suitors, according to the Daily Mail.

Still, it increasingly looks like Leeds are leading the race for the 26-year-old, who has recently had loan spells at the likes of Bournemouth and Celtic due to his lack of minutes at Anfield.

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Phillips can have at Leeds if he does join.