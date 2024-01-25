Leicester City hold talks about potential departure of 29-year-old

The Championship club have reportedly held talks over the sale of Dennis Praet to Royal Antwerp.

After relegation from the Premier League last season, Leicester City are determined to gain immediate promotion back up to the top division.

The Foxes are currently leading the pack in the Championship with 66 points, seven ahead of nearest challengers Ipswich Town whom they drew 1-1 with on Monday.

Enzo Maresca’s side have yet to bring in any January transfer reinforcements but they are heavily linked with Inter Milan midfielder, Stefano Sensi, who could sign for a reported €2 million.

However, according to the latest reports from La Dernière Heure via Sportwitness, Praet could be on his way out of the club with Royal Antwerp reportedly having enquired about a potential loan deal.

The 29-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season with no reports as of yet that the club would be willing to offer him a contract extension.

The Belgium international has made just five appearances in the Championship so far this season with only one from the start.

Leicester have two vital games coming up over the next week as they play Birmingham in the FA Cup on Saturday before Swansea in the Championship on Tuesday night.