Virgil Van Dijk shares six-word message on Instagram as Liverpool book their place in the League Cup final

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk put on yet another colossal performance against Fulham, helping the club reach their 14th League Cup final

They scored an 11th-minute opener through Luis Diaz, and had several more chances throughout the game which they failed to capitalise on.

Despite Fulham scoring an equaliser in the 76th minute, making the end of the game tense, Liverpool held on to secure a 3-2 aggregate win.

Van Dijk was exceptional at the back alongside young Jarell Quansah, who has been top-class since breaking into the first-team this season.

After the win, the Liverpool skipper shared a six-word message on his Instagram: “Wembley (Anfield South), we are coming!

Van Dijk on Instagram: “Wembley (Anfield South) we are coming!!!” pic.twitter.com/Sd6gxn60GT — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 24, 2024

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the final, after Mauricio Pochettino’s side thrashed Middlesbrough 6-1 in their second leg, resulting in a 6-2 aggregate victory.

The upcoming final will see a rematch of the Carabao Cup final in 2022, where Liverpool emerged victorious in a dramatic penalty shoot-out, with Liverpool’s keeper Kelleher scoring the winning penalty and Chelsea’s keeper Kepa sending his shot into the stands.