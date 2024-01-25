According to reports, Liverpool are targeting Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich for a summer transfer.

Christian Falk claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Reds are considering the 28-year-old.

According to the BILD reporter, Kimmich is being pursued by both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Liverpool did a fantastic job of replacing those who departed Anfield by adding a lot of midfield players to their squad last summer. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all joined Jurgen Klopp’s team in a midfield rebuild at Anfield.

Falk stated unequivocally that Liverpool and City are considering a summer transfer for Kimmich, and it does appear to be the kind of deal that would be difficult to complete in January.

Despite being a member of Bayern for over ten years, Kimmich’s contract expires in 2025, thus there’s a significant chance he will be free to go in the summer.

According to a recent report in The Daily Star, Bayern values the 28-year-old at £50 million; however, it is anticipated that his price will decrease to £25 million in July.

Kimmich is highly proven at the top level, making him an excellent possible future addition for Liverpool.

With 369 competitive games under his belt, he has scored 41 goals and provided 100 assists for Bayern. He has 82 caps for Germany as well.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann admitted that Kimmich can be world class as a midfielder and as a right-back.

Nagelsmann told the Bundesliga website whilst speaking about Kimmich:

“It’s so important to have a No.6 who wants the ball and has the necessary composure in possession.

“I know he prefers to play in the middle, but I don’t need reminding. I’ve made a note of it (laughs). The great thing is he’s world-class at right-back and in midfield.”