Liverpool receive another blow as €60m Spanish youngster makes huge decision

Liverpool were linked with Athletic Club’s Nico Williams throughout 2023 and the 21-year-old has now made a big decision regarding his future.

The Spanish international is one of La Liga’s brightest young talents and has attracted interest from several big clubs across Europe.

Williams was linked with a move away from Bilbao last year, with Liverpool one of the teams interested in bringing the winger to England, reported the Standard.

However, the youngster signed a new deal with Athletic Club, keeping him in Spain until 2027. The 21-year-old has now dealt interested parties another blow by making a major decision.

With Athletic Club sitting in fifth position in the La Liga table, Williams has decided to stay with the Basque team if they qualify for the Champions League next season, reports Todofichajes. Ernesto Valverde’s side are having a great season so there is a strong possibility that it will happen.

If they don’t, that could open Williams up to a move to a new club, but any team who wants the winger will have to match his release clause, which stands at €60m.