Liverpool set to loan out duo with several English clubs showing interest

Liverpool are set to send Nathaniel Phillips and Calvin Ramsay out on loan this month.

That is according to a report from Daily Mail, which claims that Championship clubs Cardiff City, Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers are all keen on signing Phillips.

The 26-year-old central defender spent the first half of the season on loan at Celtic, but barely featured for them. He only made 6 league appearances for them, starting only 1 of them.

Phillips gained prominence during the 2020/21 season when he, along with Rhys Williams, played a crucial role in Liverpool’s defense due to injuries to key players. This defensive duo significantly contributed to Liverpool’s qualification for the Champions League. Meanwhile, Leeds United are also very keen on Liverpool fullback Calvin Ramsay, who has returned to the club after spending the first half of the season on loan at Preston.

His stint at the club was hampered by injuries, limiting him to only 2 appearances.

The report also mentions Southampton, who are reportedly keeping an eye on the Scottish defender.

Liverpool are currently top of the league and have also booked their place in the League Cup final after beating Fulham on aggregate yesterday. They will now face Chelsea on 25th February at Wembley.