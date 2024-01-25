Liverpool want to sign £60m midfielder who is being chased by Pep Guardiola

Porto midfielder Alan Varela is attracting interested from both Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in signing.

It appears like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will challenge each other for the Premier League crown once more.

Although Manchester City still have a game in hand, the Reds lead the standings by five points at the moment. According to reports, Varela is the player that both teams are now chasing.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are looking for a central midfielder. Klopp’s only option at defensive midfielder is Wataru Endo. The Japan international, who is currently away on international duty, is not getting any younger. Next month, he will turn 31.

On the other hand, Manchester City are looking for a replacement of Kalvin Phillips, who is set to complete a loan move to West Ham this month, and most likely a permanent move to them in the summer.

This week, BolaVIP reported that Alan Varela would be a potential replacement for Phillips at Manchester City, and that Liverpool would also be interested in the midfield player.

Nonetheless, Porto are unwilling to allow him to leave for anything less than his release clause, which is valued at little under £60 million (€70 million).

For Liverpool supporters who keep an eye on transfer rumours, Alan Varela is not a new name.

When the 22-year-old Argentine was still at Boca Juniors last year, there were rumours that he was going to join with the Reds. In June of last year, Planeta BJ disclosed that scouts from Liverpool had gone to watch the midfielder play.

In an attempt to bolster their midfield, Liverpool have once again considered the 22-year-old.