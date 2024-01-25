Man United expected to approach European giants for defender as Red Devils have long-term interest in 26-year-old

Man United and Erik ten Hag have an eye on the transfer market for a defender and it is being reported that the Red Devils will move for one of their long-term targets this summer. 

The future of some of United’s current centre-backs are unknown with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane linked with moves away in recent months.

Ten Hag wanted another central defender last summer but one never arrived, therefore, the Dutch coach will move for one of Man United’s long-term targets in 2024.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Premier League giants have a strong interest in Juventus’ Gleison Bremer. The transfer expert says that it is unknown if the Italian giants are open to selling the 26-year-old, however, Man United are expected to make a move in the summer having monitored him for months.

Bremer has been at Juventus since 2022 and is under contract with the Serie A side until 2028. With the Italian club under no pressure to sell the defender, they could request a large fee, and it will then come down to whether United feel he is worth it or not.

The Brazilian has played every league match for Juventus this season and is a key part of their team.

The Juve star would be a good addition to Ten Hag’s squad and his style of play would suit the Premier League as he is a physically strong centre-back who is good at winning aerial duels.

